 
  1. Football
  2. Barcelona

'He stays', tweets Pique as Barca defender has his say on Neymar saga

23 July 2017 11:08

Gerard Pique has posted a cryptic message on Twitter which appears to suggest his Barcelona team-mate Neymar has committed his future to the Nou Camp.

Defender Pique posted a picture of himself with the Brazilian on Sunday night, along with the simple message "Se queda", which translates as "he stays".

Neymar's future has come under increasing speculation this summer amid reports that Paris St Germain had agreed to activate his release clause of almost Â£200million.

Contradictory reports in the French and Spanish press had suggested both that the deal is done, and that the Brazilian has decided to stay at Barca.

But Pique's intervention is the clearest suggestion yet that the striker - reportedly offered Â£500,000 per week in Paris - may have called off the world record move.

Pique is a hugely respected figure within the Barcelona dressing room and has made no secret of his desire to run for president of the club once his playing days are over.

Source: PA

