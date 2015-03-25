 
Harry Kane’s sparkling run of form

05 October 2017 10:43

After going scoreless in August yet again, Harry Kane scored 13 goals in eight appearances for club and country in September.

He then rolled into October with the goal that took England to the World Cup.

Here, Press Association Sport reviews the Tottenham and England striker’s magical five weeks:

September 1: Malta 0 England 4 (Kane 2)

Kane broke his season’s duck early in the second half and rounded off a flattering England win in stoppage time with the last of three late goals.

September 4: England 2 Slovakia 1

Kane took a back seat as Eric Dier and Marcus Rashford scored the England goals to overhaul Slovakia’s early opener.

September 9: Everton 0 Tottenham 3 (Kane 2)

Harry Kane's first Tottenham goal of the season came at Goodison Park
Harry Kane’s first Tottenham goal of the season came at Goodison Park (Dave Howarth/PA)

Kane’s mishit cross brought him his first club goal of the season and Christian Eriksen’s strike put Spurs in control by half-time before Kane netted again in the first minute of the second period.

September 13: Tottenham 3 Borussia Dortmund 1 (Kane 2)

Son Heung-min’s opener was cancelled out by Andriy Yarmolenko but Kane restored Spurs’ lead and netted again on the hour to make the game safe.

September 16: Tottenham 0 Swansea 0

Paul Clement’s men frustrated Tottenham and Kane, who was denied by the crossbar in the second half.

September 23: West Ham 2 Tottenham 3 (Kane 2)

Kane struck twice in Tottenham's 3-2 win at West Ham
Kane struck twice in Tottenham’s 3-2 win at West Ham (Tim Ireland/AP

Kane struck twice in four first-half minutes and Eriksen added a third after Kane’s free-kick hit the post, one of two efforts against the woodwork in addition to his goals. A late Hammers fightback came up just short.

September 26: Apoel Nicosia 0 Tottenham 3 (Kane 3)

Kane’s first Champions League hat-trick – and came when he tucked away Toby Alderweireld’s through-ball in the first half, stroked home a second just after the hour and then timed his run perfectly to nod in Kieran Trippier’s cross.

September 30: Huddersfield 0 Tottenham 4 (Kane 2)

Kane took his tally to 13 goals in his last five Premier League away games with two first half goals. He raced through to finish with inevitability with his right foot, then impressively found the other corner from 20 yards with his left, to round off a sensational 13-goal month.

October 5: England 1 Slovenia 0 (Kane 1)

England laboured against Slovenia with World Cup qualification on the line, but Kane did the business in injury-time, touching in Kyle Walker’s cross to send the Three Lions to Russia.

