Harry Kane wary of hamstring problem amid busy period for club and country

Harry Kane admits his fitness will have to be managed in the coming weeks as Tottenham wrestle with a mounting injury list.

After missing Spurs’ defeat to Manchester United last week with a hamstring strain, Kane has come off in the second half of successive wins against Real Madrid and Crystal Palace.

The striker’s right foot took a whack by Palace’s Timothy Fosu-Mensah on Sunday but Mauricio Pochettino said he was confident Kane would still join England for upcoming friendlies against Germany and Brazil.

Spurs will be crossing their fingers Kane returns unscathed, given they already have concerns surrounding Dele Alli, Harry Winks, Toby Alderweireld, Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm, as well as long-term absentees Erik Lamela and Victor Wanyama.

Sometimes you just got to grind it out. 3 points all that matters. Great finish Sonny. ???? #COYS pic.twitter.com/VwyGwTRVJV — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 5, 2017

Tottenham face Arsenal after the international break on November 18 and Kane admits his hamstring niggle needs to be monitored.

“The hamstrings are fine but look, we’ve got to keep an eye on it,” Kane said after the win over Palace. “It’s something that happened and we don’t want it to happen again. It’s about maintaining it, it’s a long old season so we go away now and we do a bit of work and hopefully get ready for Friday.

“The knock in the first half was still niggling. It was a sore one. The manager makes the decisions for the team and he obviously thought that was the best decision. I do everything I can when I play whether it’s 90 minutes or 70 minutes, that’s all I can do.”

Kane will be assessed by England’s medical staff on Monday, along with Winks, who twisted his ankle against Palace and had to come off at half-time.

With Alli already pulling out of England duty with his own hamstring strain, Spurs might hope Gareth Southgate spares Kane from at least some of the two friendly fixtures.

“We play so many games and we’ve had so many high intensity games – United, Madrid, Liverpool – it takes it out of you,” Kane said. “The manager does his best here at Tottenham to keep everyone in the best shape possible and I’m sure Gareth will do the same.

“Whether I play both games, that isn’t my call, it’s down to Gareth. Gareth will make the decision based on what he thinks is best for the players and the team. If I’m fit and called upon I’m happy to play. It’s always an honour to play for my country, I’d never turn that down, so we’ll see what happens.”

Son Heung-min scored the winner against Palace but Tottenham also had Paulo Gazzaniga to thank for their 1-0 victory, after the goalkeeper made good saves to deny Scott Dann and Andros Towsend. Gazzaniga came in for his first Spurs appearance, with Lloris and Vorm both sidelined due to groin and knee injuries respectively.

“Sonny got the goal with a fantastic finish and we ground it out well in defence,” Kane said. “I’m delighted for Paulo too, he was fantastic in goal so it was a good day for us.”

Source: By PA Sport Staff

