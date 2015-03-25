 
  1. Football
  2. England

Harry Kane reflects on 'special day' as England snatch draw in Scotland

11 June 2017 07:31

Harry Kane reflected on a "sweet" end to his first game as England captain after netting a stunning equaliser deep into stoppage time to deny Scotland a famous victory.

The 114th meeting of international football's oldest foes was a naturally tense affair, with the hosts looking to keep their dreams of reaching Russia alive as Gareth Southgate's men attempted to tighten their grip on top spot.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain looked to have set England on course for victory, only for Celtic forward Leigh Griffiths to level with a late free-kick and then repeat the trick moments later.

However, Kane slammed in at the far post deep into stoppage time to break the hearts of the Tartan Army as the World Cup qualifier ended 2-2 at Hampden Park.

"It (the goal) is definitely up at the top, it was a special day," Kane said on ITV1.

"It looked like we were going to win the game and then like we were going to lose when 2-1 down in stoppage time. To get the goal was special.

"I was just thinking to get good contact on it. I did not know whether the keeper was going to come, so when I saw him stay on his line. what a ball in it was, and it was just a good sidefoot into the net."

England trained with the Royal Marines in the build-up to the match, and Kane praised the determination of the squad.

"We said we had to expect the unexpected. We were in control at 1-0 up and then all of a sudden 2-1 down and it looks as if you are going away losers," Kane said.

"You have to somehow find another gear and now it is not a bad point away from home.

"Obviously we wanted to win the game, there is no doubt about that, but we got a point, are still top of the (qualifying) league .

"Scotland is no easy place to come and especially when you are 2-1 down in stoppage time, it makes it that much sweeter.

"I definitely did not want to lose in my first game as skipper, so to get that goal, it is a good day for us and a very proud day for me as well."

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions win over Crusaders

5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions w...

The British and Irish Lions kick-started their tour of New Zealand with a punishing 12-3 win over the Crusaders in Christchurch.

Feature What XI could you put together from the Premier League

What XI could you put together from the Premier Le...

Premier League clubs have released their retained lists, naming the players who are staying and going this summer.

Feature Transfer News: Sanchez set to be highest-paid player

Transfer News: Sanchez set to be highest-paid play...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYBayern Munich are preparing to make Arsenal forward ALEXIS SANCHEZ their highest-paid player, according to the Daily Mirror.

Feature Brazil v Argentina - talking points

Brazil v Argentina - talking points...

Jorge Sampaoli takes charge of Argentina for the first time when they face South American rivals Brazil in a showpiece friendly on Friday.

Feature 5 things you may not know about incoming Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson

5 things you may not know about incoming Mancheste...

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson will join Manchester City from Benfica in July for a fee of £35million.

Feature 5 memorable games between Scotland and England

5 memorable games between Scotland and England...

Scotland and England go head-to-head in a World Cup Qualifier on June 10.