Harry Kane reflects on 'special day' as England snatch draw in Scotland

Harry Kane reflected on a "sweet" end to his first game as England captain after netting a stunning equaliser deep into stoppage time to deny Scotland a famous victory.

The 114th meeting of international football's oldest foes was a naturally tense affair, with the hosts looking to keep their dreams of reaching Russia alive as Gareth Southgate's men attempted to tighten their grip on top spot.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain looked to have set England on course for victory, only for Celtic forward Leigh Griffiths to level with a late free-kick and then repeat the trick moments later.

However, Kane slammed in at the far post deep into stoppage time to break the hearts of the Tartan Army as the World Cup qualifier ended 2-2 at Hampden Park.

"It (the goal) is definitely up at the top, it was a special day," Kane said on ITV1.

"It looked like we were going to win the game and then like we were going to lose when 2-1 down in stoppage time. To get the goal was special.

"I was just thinking to get good contact on it. I did not know whether the keeper was going to come, so when I saw him stay on his line. what a ball in it was, and it was just a good sidefoot into the net."

England trained with the Royal Marines in the build-up to the match, and Kane praised the determination of the squad.

"We said we had to expect the unexpected. We were in control at 1-0 up and then all of a sudden 2-1 down and it looks as if you are going away losers," Kane said.

"You have to somehow find another gear and now it is not a bad point away from home.

"Obviously we wanted to win the game, there is no doubt about that, but we got a point, are still top of the (qualifying) league .

"Scotland is no easy place to come and especially when you are 2-1 down in stoppage time, it makes it that much sweeter.

"I definitely did not want to lose in my first game as skipper, so to get that goal, it is a good day for us and a very proud day for me as well."

