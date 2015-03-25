Harry Kane keen to secure golden boot after four-goal haul at Leicester

Harry Kane admitted he was eyeing the Premier League golden boot as he scored four in Tottenham's 6-1 thumping of Leicester.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino labelled the forward one of the best in the world after he motored to the top of the scoring charts with 26 goals.

Kane is two goals ahead of Everton's Romelu Lukaku heading into the final weekend of the season following the rout at the King Power Stadium.

Son Heung-min also scored twice for the visitors who outclassed the Foxes all night, despite Ben Chilwell's second-half consolation.

England international Kane, who faces Hull on Sunday, told Sky Sports 1: "I've been thinking a lot about getting on the scoresheet this week.

"It's the first time I've scored four goals and it was a good moment to do it.

"I was looking to get one or two goals at least and then hopefully take it into the last game, now I'm in the driving seat at the minute but there's still one game to play so I'm not resting on my laurels.

"I've got to get out there against Hull and try and score more goals."

Kane scored 25 times to clinch the golden boot last season and is on course to defend his personal title with Pochettino praising the 23-year-old.

"To be fair when he was injured, other players scored goals, like Son, or (Dele) Alli or (Christian) Eriksen. But it's true that Harry Kane is our main striker and one of the best in the world," he said.

"To be fair to him and the team, it's a very good collective effort throughout the whole season but we feel so proud of Harry. He will have another opportunity to score more against Hull. I hope he can win.

"Our attitude and internal motivation was good. We were talking a lot about last season when we finished so badly. We spoke a lot to try to change that view and that feeling and finish in the best way. So I think this is fantastic.

"During the whole season we've been talking about improving and learning and this type of performance shows that the team is improving and has learned a lot from last season."

Kane opened the scoring before Son made it 2-0 at half-time and, although Chilwell pulled a second-half goal back, Spurs scored four times in the last 27 minutes, including Kane netting twice at the death.

And Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare admitted there was little to take from defeat after the Foxes suffered their heaviest home league loss since 2004.

He said: " The disappointing thing for me when they scored third didn't see enough desire from my team and it really drained us of any belief.

"From then there was only one team in it and they looked like scoring every time and I have to take some responsibility for that.

"There are no positives. If you get beaten 6-1 there are no positives.

"They are an excellent side, I knew that before the game, but obviously we were totally second best."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.