 
  1. Football
  2. Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane helps himself to double against generous Liverpool

22 October 2017 05:00

Harry Kane capitalised on another defensive horror show from Liverpool by scoring twice for Tottenham in a ruthless 4-1 victory.

Dejan Lovren was substituted after just 31 minutes at Wembley but he was not the only one guilty of kamikaze defending, with Simon Mignolet and Joel Matip both major contributors to Spurs’ goal flurry.

Kane and Son Heung-min took full advantage with an early double before Mohamed Salah pulled one back for Liverpool.

Dele Alli and Kane, however, struck either side of half-time to put the result beyond doubt.

Tweet of the match

Star man – Alli

Any number of Tottenham’s attacking stars were worthy of the man of the match tag this afternoon, but Alli edges it. The 21-year-old was playing slightly out of position from the start, but still got plenty of the ball, tucked away the third goal with a well-taken volley and pulled off an audacious nutmeg on Emre Can in the closing stages.

Moment of the match

Tottenham have struggled for goals and points since their temporary shift to Wembley, but Kane’s early effort on four minutes set the tone against Liverpool. The England forward finished well but was gifted the chance to open the scoring through downright poor defending. That pattern would continue as the visitors played a hand in all of the goals they shipped on a bad day at the office.

Data point

Kane’s maiden Premier League strike at Wembley came after a run of 13 league goals all scored away from home.

Player ratings

Tottenham: Hugo Lloris 7 (out of 10), Kieran Trippier 7, Toby Alderweireld 7, Davinson Sanchez 7, Jan Vertonghen 7, Serge Aurier 6, Harry Winks 7, Christian Eriksen 8, Dele Alli 8, Son Heung-min 8, Harry Kane 8. Substitutes: Moussa Sissoko (for Son, 69) 6, Eric Dier (for Eriksen, 80) 5, Fernando Llorente (for Kane, 87), 5.

Liverpool: Simon Mignolet 5, Joe Gomes 6, Joel Matip 4, Dejan Lovren 3, Alberto Moreno 6, Jordan Henderson 6, James Milner 5, Emre Can 6, Mohamed Salah 7, Philippe Coutinho 6, Roberto Firmino 5. Subs: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (for Lovren, 31) 6, Daniel Sturridge (for Firmino, 76) 5.

Who’s up next?

Tottenham v West Ham (Carabao Cup, October 25)

Liverpool v Huddersfield (Premier League, October 28)

Source: By PA Sport Staff

