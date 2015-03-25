 
  1. Football
  2. Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane happy at Tottenham but could consider move abroad later in career

04 October 2017 10:20

Harry Kane insists he is happy with Tottenham but could consider a move abroad later in his career.

The in-form striker will captain England in a World Cup qualifier against Slovenia on Thursday at Wembley.

That is a mark of the progress that 24-year-old Kane has made in recent seasons, and demonstrates his importance to club and country.

Kane has won the Golden Boot as the Premier League’s top scorer in each of the past two seasons.

He has been linked in media reports with Real Madrid but has given no indication he plans to leave Tottenham any time soon.

Asked if he wanted to play abroad, Kane said during an England press conference: “I would never say no or yes. You’d not rule out anything.

“It’s not something I definitely want to do, but you never rule anything out.

“I’m very happy here (at Tottenham), but we’ll see what happens.”

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature Four talking points ahead of Scotland v Slovakia

Four talking points ahead of Scotland v Slovakia...

Scotland’s World Cup hopes could be snuffed out if they fail to overcome Slovakia in their penultimate qualifying clash.

Feature Five talking points ahead of England v Slovenia

Five talking points ahead of England v Slovenia...

England go into their penultimate World Cup qualifier at home to Slovenia on Thursday knowing victory will be enough to

Feature 5 things we learned from the Malaysian Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Malaysian Grand Prix...

Max Verstappen sealed victory at the Malaysian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton finished second to extend his lead in the championship standings.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

Manchester City and Manchester United maintained the pace at the top of the Premier League while Everton and Crystal Palace continued to struggle.

Feature Four talking points ahead of Premier League matchweek 7

Four talking points ahead of Premier League matchw...

The Premier League waves goodbye to September and says hello to October this weekend before the latest international break.

Feature Four talking points ahead of Chelsea v Manchester City

Four talking points ahead of Chelsea v Manchester ...

Champions Chelsea play early pace-setters Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.