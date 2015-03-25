Harry Kane happy at Tottenham but could consider move abroad later in career

Harry Kane insists he is happy with Tottenham but could consider a move abroad later in his career.

The in-form striker will captain England in a World Cup qualifier against Slovenia on Thursday at Wembley.

That is a mark of the progress that 24-year-old Kane has made in recent seasons, and demonstrates his importance to club and country.

Kane has won the Golden Boot as the Premier League’s top scorer in each of the past two seasons.

He has been linked in media reports with Real Madrid but has given no indication he plans to leave Tottenham any time soon.

Asked if he wanted to play abroad, Kane said during an England press conference: “I would never say no or yes. You’d not rule out anything.

“It’s not something I definitely want to do, but you never rule anything out.

“I’m very happy here (at Tottenham), but we’ll see what happens.”

Source: By PA Sport Staff

