Harry Kane eyes Premier League goals century by end of next season

Harry Kane has targeted a century of Premier League goals as he closes in on defending the Golden Boot.

The Tottenham striker hit four in Spurs' 6-1 win at Leicester on Thursday to move two clear of Romelu Lukaku in the race to be this season's top scorer.

Kane has 26 league goals, including eight in his last seven appearances, with Everton's Lukaku on 24 ahead of Sunday's final games of the season.

Runners-up Tottenham go to Hull, with Kane having scored 70 times in his last 90 top-flight appearances to take his overall tally to 75 goals.

And the England forward is hoping it will not be too long before he hits three figures.

"I think I said to someone the other day it would be great if I can get to that 100 club by the end of next season," Kane said.

Only 26 players in Premier League history have reached 100 goals.

"I am on 75 in the league and if there is another season like this then hopefully I can get to the 100. It would be a fantastic achievement," Kane added.

"I think there were three games I did not score in (at the start of the season) and then I went on a good run.

"The biggest thing I'm proud of is that I had two big injuries and was out for 11 weeks so to still be there at the top of the Premier League and to score 30-plus goals (across all competitions) is a big achievement.

"Hopefully next season I can get off in the first game, get a couple of goals and go from there."

Kane scored 25 goals last season to claim the Golden Boot, as Tottenham finished third, having netted 21 times in 2014-15.

Lukaku's Everton go to Arsenal this weekend and Kane believes his rival would have watched him score four with envy.

The 23-year-old said: "I am sure he is not too happy. But there is still one game to go and I'm sure he's determined to score a hat-trick on Sunday. They have a tough game against Arsenal.

"We have Hull away and I'm looking to get a couple of goals. So there is still all to play for in my eyes but I could not have dreamt of scoring four. It is the first time I've scored four goals in my professional career. To do that is amazing."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.