 
  1. Football
  2. Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane bags for Tottenham as they beat PSG in friendly

23 July 2017 07:54

Harry Kane picked up where he left off for Tottenham as they opened their pre-season schedule with a 4-2 win over Paris St Germain in Orlando.

The England striker, who scored eight goals in his final three Premier League games of last term to take the Golden Boot, bagged from the spot for Spurs late on in the International Champions Cup.

In an entertaining game, Mauricio Pochettino's men went behind early on as Edison Cavani put the French side ahead, but quickfire goals from Christian Eriksen - a 30-yard stunner - and Eric Dier overturned the deficit.

Javier Pastore brought PSG level before the break, but Spurs ran out winners in the second half with two late goals, first from Toby Alderweireld and then Kane.

They are next in action against Roma on Wednesday before a quick reunion with Kyle Walker as they face Manchester City next Saturday.

Source: PA

