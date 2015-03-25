 
Hammers boss David Moyes keen on Jack Wilshere deal

12 December 2017 10:31

West Ham boss David Moyes will consider offering Jack Wilshere a route out of Arsenal in January.

Midfielder Wilshere has been largely limited to Europa League appearances and the occasional substitute role in the Premier League for the Gunners this season.

However, the 25-year-old is in line to start against West Ham on Wednesday night due to an injury to Aaron Ramsey.

Jack Wilshere
Jack Wilshere is set to start against the Hammers (Adam Davy/PA)

Nevertheless, Wilshere has only six months left on his Arsenal deal and could be open to a move to gain more playing time and rekindle his World Cup ambitions with England.

Moyes, who believes the January transfer window is vital if West Ham are to climb away from relegation trouble, said: “Jack
Wilshere would be someone who we’d have to look at if he was available.

“I also want to make sure we’re looking at players who can be at the club for a long period and not just in for a short period.

“Then there’s also the short-term fix for me which is how do we get enough wins between now and the end of the season?
There’s a balance between that.”

David Moyes
David Moyes wants to bolster his midfield (John Walton/PA)

He continued: “That’s why those decisions will have to be mutually taken with (head of recruitment) Tony Henry, the chairman and myself to make the right deals.

“I’ve got an idea of where I need to strengthen. We’ve already said there’s a little bit of an imbalance but that can happen at football clubs.

“Could January be the difference between staying up and going down? I do believe it could.

“I think if the right players are available we should try and do something. If we can get the right players, that’s the big part of it.”

Olivier Giroud
Olivier Giroud could become a target for West Ham (Adam Davy/PA)

West Ham have also been linked with Gunners striker Olivier Giroud, another who has spent more time on the bench than on the field this season.

However, Moyes said: “We’ve got a lot of strikers so I think for us to be linked to strikers at the moment might not necessarily be the right thing.

“But who knows? I think Olivier Giroud is a talented footballer and has a record of scoring goals.”

Source: By Andy Sims, Press Association Sport

