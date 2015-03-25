Hamilton V Celtic at New Douglas Park : Match Preview

Hamilton's Botti Biabi sees Celtic game as perfect chance to make an impressionHamilton new signing Botti Biabi believes a debut against Celtic at the SuperSeal Stadium on Friday night would offer him the perfect platform to showcase his talents.The 21-year-old striker joined Martin Canning's Accies side on a four-month loan deal from Swansea looking for game time.The London-born attacker has not seen any first-team action since he joined the Swans from Falkirk in 2015 and that was the reason behind his decision to return north of the border.Biabi is now hoping to shine in the televised game against treble-winners Celtic, if given the chance.He said: "I learned a lot at Swansea, training and being around Premier League players, it was good."But obviously I wasn't breaking into the first team and I thought I need to get some more games under my belt so Scotland was the ideal option."It has been frustrating but it is football and you have to deal with it, especially as a striker."If you are not playing it is frustrating because you want to show what you can do."But I am here now, it is a good platform to show everyone what I'm really about so I can't wait."Celtic is obviously a massive club. Everyone knows that. Friday night is a big game not just for me but for the club and hopefully I can go out there and show everyone what I can do."I watch Scottish football all the time and Celtic have been doing well, they have not lost in so long so to go and beat them or get a good result against them would be fantastic."Striker Leigh Griffiths is out for Celtic after picking up a calf injury on Scotland duty earlier in the week.Boss Brendan Rodgers is set to give a debut to 19-year-old striker Odsonne Edouard, who is on a season-long loan from Paris St Germain.Striker Moussa Dembele, out since July with a hamstring complaint, will be assessed ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with PSG, while defenders Dedryck Boyata and Erik Sviatchenko are working their ways back from knee problems.James Forrest has stressed the importance of the Friday night clash.Celtic will aim to bounce back from their last league outing, which saw them drop two points in a 1-1 home draw with St Johnstone, albeit the treble winners remain unbeaten domestically since May 2016.Asked about the Accies game during a Lennoxtown press conference where the World Cup and Champions League dominated, Forrest said: "(It is) Maybe the most important (game) because you need to make sure you win the league and win league games to get that opportunity to play in the Champions League."We know we need to be strong, we need to be at it for the league games and if you are not, as you seen in the last game we drew at home to St Johnstone."So we need to be at it and be ready for the league games as well."

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.