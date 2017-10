Hamilton have revealed they have lost a "substantial" amount of money after falling victim to an "elaborate fraud".

The Ladbrokes Premiership club stated that directors have had to plug the financial gap themselves following the incident.

In a statement, chairman Les Gray said: "Hamilton Academical FC have been the target of an elaborate fraud resulting in the loss of a substantial sum of monies."

Source: PA

