 
  1. Football
  2. Wales

Hal Robson-Kanu withdraws from Wales squad for Serbia trip

08 June 2017 11:54

Hal Robson-Kanu has pulled out of Wales' crucial World Cup qualifier with Serbia.

No reason has been given for his withdrawal but the 28-year-old West Brom striker has been struggling with a leg injury.

Uncapped Swansea winger Daniel James has been called up as Robson-Kanu's replacement.

Wales posted on Twitter: "SQUAD UPDATE: @RobsonKanu has withdrawn from the #Wales squad and has been replaced by @SwansOfficial winger @Daniel_James_97 #SRBWAL"

Chris Coleman's side travel to Belgrade for their Group D clash on Sunday sitting in third position, four points behind their table-topping hosts.

Source: PA

Feature Transfer News: Sanchez set to be highest-paid player

Transfer News: Sanchez set to be highest-paid play...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYBayern Munich are preparing to make Arsenal forward ALEXIS SANCHEZ their highest-paid player, according to the Daily Mirror.

Feature Brazil v Argentina - talking points

Brazil v Argentina - talking points...

Jorge Sampaoli takes charge of Argentina for the first time when they face South American rivals Brazil in a showpiece friendly on Friday.

Feature 5 things you may not know about incoming Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson

5 things you may not know about incoming Mancheste...

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson will join Manchester City from Benfica in July for a fee of £35million.

Feature 5 memorable games between Scotland and England

5 memorable games between Scotland and England...

Scotland and England go head-to-head in a World Cup Qualifier on June 10.

Feature Transfer News: Mbappe subject of word record transfer bid

Transfer News: Mbappe subject of word record trans...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYMonaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE is expected to be hot property this summer as a number of clubs

Feature Cheick Tiote - from barefoot boy on streets of Abidjan to Premier League hero

Cheick Tiote - from barefoot boy on streets of Abi...

Boots were an unattainable luxury for Cheick Tiote when he started playing football on the streets of Abidjan in the Ivory Coast at the age of 10.