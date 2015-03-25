Hajduk Split president refuses to rule out Nikola Vlasic Everton move

Hajduk Split president Ivan Kos has indicated the club could sell star teenager Nikola Vlasic to Everton before Thursday's transfer deadline.

Midfielder Vlasic, 19, has been a regular first-team player for the Croatian side since making his first-team debut at the age of 16, and reportedly attracted Everton's attention in the recent Europa League play-off tie between the sides.

When asked about a possible Everton bid, Kos told Split newspaper Slobodna Dalmacija: "The transfer window runs until August 31, sometimes transfers happen a minute before midnight. We don't want to lose one per cent of our quality.

"We also have to think about financial stability."

According to the BBC, Everton are hoping to push through a £10million deal.

Such money could tempt a club who missed out on a Europa League place with their defeat to the Toffees.

Kos said: " I don't like to talk about things I cannot say with certainty. We'll keep track of how things are going."

Source: PA

