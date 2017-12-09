 
  1. Football
  2. Arsenal

Gunners in last-ditch attempt to keep Ozil amid United and Barcelona interest

12 December 2017 07:37

What the papers say

Arsenal are making a last push to keep Mesut Ozil, the Mirror reports. The paper says Arsene Wenger is still hoping a new round of negotiations will persuade the 29-year-old Germany star to stay at the club. Manchester United and Barcelona are both said to be interested in Ozil, who is free to sign a pre-contract with foreign clubs from January 1.

Chelsea are looking to entice Everton and England midfielder Ross Barkley to Stamford Bridge, according to the Daily Mail. The paper says the club are preparing another bid for the 24-year-old, who snubbed the Premier League champions on deadline day in August as he wanted to move to Tottenham. Spurs did not make a move at the time as Barkley was facing months out with a hamstring injury but could still be interested, the paper reports.

Crystal Palace are reportedly confident of signing goalkeeper Diego Lopez. According to the Mirror, Roy Hodgson is keen to agree a deal with the 36-year-old Espanyol player, with Julian Speroni and Wayne Hennessey his current options.

Liverpool’s Daniel Sturridge is considering a move abroad in the January transfer window, the Daily Mail says. The England international is reportedly open to the chance to play in Europe, with clubs such as Real Betis and Valencia said to be particularly keen.

Newcastle target Kiko Casilla could be leaving Real Madrid in January. Reports in Spain suggest the goalkeeper has been deemed surplus to requirements, with clubs made aware of his availability next month. Newcastle are said to be on high alert and are keen on signing the 31-year-old.

Social media round-up

@BBCSport: Olivier Giroud to Everton or West Ham? The papers say he’s willing to leave Arsenal to boost his World Cup hopes.

@DailyStar_Sport: Real Madrid to offer player plus cash to sign Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

Players to watch

Thibaut Courtois: Real Madrid will make a decision on whether to sign the Chelsea goalkeeper this month, according to the Daily Telegraph. Reports in Spain say Real Madrid are close to agreeing a deal to sign Athletic Bilbao’s Kepa Arrizabalaga in the January transfer window instead of waiting until the summer to bid for Courtois. The paper says the decision could give Chelsea a boost in persuading Courtois to sign a new contract at the club after talks of a new deal stalled amid the interest from Real.

Not the result we hoped for, heads up and back to it on Tuesday! #cfc 💙

A post shared by Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) on

Philipp Max: Chelsea scouts were eyeing up the 24-year-old left-back at Augsburg’s 1-1 draw with Hertha Berlin on Sunday night, the Daily Mail reports. Manchester United are also said to have sent scouts to the game, with Tottenham and Everton having reportedly watched the young defender in recent weeks.

Source: By Press Association Sport staff

