Guardiola faces no action over Redmond clash but â€˜reminded of responsibilitiesâ€™

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been reminded of his responsibilities by the Football Association following his animated post-match conversation with Southampton’s Nathan Redmond.

The FA on Friday sought observations from Guardiola, giving him until Monday to respond.

Press Association Sport understands the FA accepts the Catalan’s version of events and will not take the matter further. Guardiola has been reminded of his responsibilities and the matter is now considered closed.

For those doubting Guardiola over what he says he was saying to Redmond, don't forget he gets quite animated with his own players. This from training last week. #MCFC pic.twitter.com/nhanS7PIJ3 — Andy Hampson (@andyhampson) November 29, 2017

Raheem Sterling’s stoppage-time winner earned City a 2-1 victory over Redmond’s Saints and afterwards Guardiola approached the forward.

It initially appeared Guardiola was confronting Redmond to complain about something, but he said afterwards he was complimenting the player. This was later corroborated by Redmond himself.

Guardiola on Friday conceded he should not have approached Redmond in such a way, although he could not contain his emotions in the exhilarating aftermath of Sterling’s late goal.

Guardiola regrets how he spoke to Redmond #MCFC pic.twitter.com/D8CjKHxEe9 — Andy Hampson (@andyhampson) December 1, 2017

Asked if he regretted the incident, Guardiola said: “Yes. I did it in Munich, with my old player (Joshua) Kimmich, I did the same in Dortmund and had regret there after the game and the same now.

“I cannot control myself. Hopefully I will improve. What I said is what I said and what Nathan said in his statement.

“I admire him as a player and say thank you for his comments, but if the FA want my statement again I am able to explain whatever they want. If they don’t believe me I don’t know what we’re doing here.

“When I give you an opinion, I give you an opinion. You can agree or not, but if I’m explaining what happened and the people don’t believe me then let’s cancel our press conferences and just play the games. If they want to listen to me then I will do it. It’s not a problem.”

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.