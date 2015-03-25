 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester City

Guardiola faces no action over Redmond clash but â€˜reminded of responsibilitiesâ€™

04 December 2017 05:10

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been reminded of his responsibilities by the Football Association following his animated post-match conversation with Southampton’s Nathan Redmond.

The FA on Friday sought observations from Guardiola, giving him until Monday to respond.

Press Association Sport understands the FA accepts the Catalan’s version of events and will not take the matter further. Guardiola has been reminded of his responsibilities and the matter is now considered closed.

Raheem Sterling’s stoppage-time winner earned City a 2-1 victory over Redmond’s Saints and afterwards Guardiola approached the forward.

It initially appeared Guardiola was confronting Redmond to complain about something, but he said afterwards he was complimenting the player. This was later corroborated by Redmond himself.

Guardiola on Friday conceded he should not have approached Redmond in such a way, although he could not contain his emotions in the exhilarating aftermath of Sterling’s late goal.

Asked if he regretted the incident, Guardiola said: “Yes. I did it in Munich, with my old player (Joshua) Kimmich, I did the same in Dortmund and had regret there after the game and the same now.

“I cannot control myself. Hopefully I will improve. What I said is what I said and what Nathan said in his statement.

“I admire him as a player and say thank you for his comments, but if the FA want my statement again I am able to explain whatever they want. If they don’t believe me I don’t know what we’re doing here.

“When I give you an opinion, I give you an opinion. You can agree or not, but if I’m explaining what happened and the people don’t believe me then let’s cancel our press conferences and just play the games. If they want to listen to me then I will do it. It’s not a problem.”

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature 5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death

5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death...

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group

Feature Leading women drivers in motor racing

Leading women drivers in motor racing...

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.