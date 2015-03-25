Grimsby V Yeovil at Blundell Park : Match Preview

Nathan Clarke expected to return for Grimsby's Yeovil clashSkipper Nathan Clarke is expected to be available for Grimsby's League Two clash with Yeovil.Clarke took a knock to his knee during Tuesday night's 2-1 victory at Accrington, but manager Russell Slade is confident he will be available.However, midfielder Mitch Rose is rated at only 50-50 after being substituted at the Wham Stadium with Luke Summerfield, who replaced him there, favourite to get the nod if he does not make it.Slade will once again be without midfielder Jamey Osborne and striker Akwasi Asante as they continue their recoveries from knee and groin injuries respectively.Olufela Olomola remains a doubt for Yeovil with a leg injury.The Southampton loan striker missed Tuesday's 2-2 home draw with Morecambe, and has been assessed this week.Yeovil boss Darren Way hopes to have the 20-year-old back for the Blundell Park trip, but the Saints youngster has been sent for specialist medical examination.Bournemouth loan capture Matt Worthington is pushing for his full debut after coming off the bench against Morecambe.

Source: PAR

