 
  1. Football
  2. Grimsby Town

Grimsby V Wycombe at Blundell Park : Match Preview

24 August 2017 07:42
Double ban blow for Grimsby

Grimsby boss Russell Slade with be without Ben Davies and Sam Jones through suspension for the Sky Bet League Two clash with Wycombe.

Defender Davies will sit out after his red card during the 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat by Derby on Tuesday evening, and midfielder Jones serves the second game of his three-match ban for his dismissal against at Stevenage last weekend.

Striker Scott Vernon is rated 50-50 to return after missing the last three games with a calf problem, while midfielder Sean McAllister has suffered a setback as he battles his way back from a groin injury.

However, striker Akwasi Asante and midfielder Jamey Osborne remain on the casualty list.

Midfielder Sam Saunders and forwards Nathan Tyson and Paris Cowan-Hall could all return to action for Wycombe.

The trio missed the home defeat to Notts County due to injuries, but manager Gareth Ainsworth is hopeful that at least two of the three will be fit for Saturday.

Injured forward Scott Kashket remains sidelined for the foreseeable future, but defender Anthony Stewart is available to make his first appearance of the campaign.

Striker Craig Mackail-Smith is pushing for a starting role after making his Chairboys debut as a substitute last weekend.

Source: PAR

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's top five England goals...

Wayne Rooney, England's all-time record scorer with 53 goals, has retired from international football.

Feature Geoffrey Boycott

Geoffrey Boycott's controversies over the years...

Geoffrey Boycott on Tuesday offered an unreserved apology for an alleged racist comment.

Feature Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad first impression

Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad...

Kyle Walker had a home debut to forget for Manchester City on Monday night as he was sent off before half-time.

Feature How other British teams who have called another ground

How other British teams who have called another gr...

Tottenham are struggling at Wembley, their home for a full season as their new stadium is completed on the site of their old White Hart Lane home.

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's Premier League goals as he reaches ...

Wayne Rooney has become only the second player to score 200 Premier League goals.

Feature How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great Sir Colin Meads

How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great S...

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.