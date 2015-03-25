Grimsby V Wycombe at Blundell Park : Match Preview

Double ban blow for GrimsbyGrimsby boss Russell Slade with be without Ben Davies and Sam Jones through suspension for the Sky Bet League Two clash with Wycombe.Defender Davies will sit out after his red card during the 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat by Derby on Tuesday evening, and midfielder Jones serves the second game of his three-match ban for his dismissal against at Stevenage last weekend.Striker Scott Vernon is rated 50-50 to return after missing the last three games with a calf problem, while midfielder Sean McAllister has suffered a setback as he battles his way back from a groin injury.However, striker Akwasi Asante and midfielder Jamey Osborne remain on the casualty list.Midfielder Sam Saunders and forwards Nathan Tyson and Paris Cowan-Hall could all return to action for Wycombe.The trio missed the home defeat to Notts County due to injuries, but manager Gareth Ainsworth is hopeful that at least two of the three will be fit for Saturday.Injured forward Scott Kashket remains sidelined for the foreseeable future, but defender Anthony Stewart is available to make his first appearance of the campaign.Striker Craig Mackail-Smith is pushing for a starting role after making his Chairboys debut as a substitute last weekend.

Source: PAR

