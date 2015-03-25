Grimsby V Newport County at Blundell Park : Match Preview

Charles Vernam set for Grimsby debutGrimsby's new signing Charles Vernam is poised to make his debut in the home game against Newport.Striker Vernam has joined on loan from Derby until the end of the season and will go straight into boss Russell Slade's squad.Winger Siriki Dembele is doubtful and will be assessed after sustaining a hip injury in last week's home defeat to Morecambe.Goalkeeper James McKeown remains sidelined due to a groin injury, but Slade has no other new injury or suspension problems.FA Cup hero Shawn McCoulsky could come into the reckoning for Newport after his third-round winner against Leeds.McCoulsky scored after coming off the bench and defender Mark O'Brien is also in contention, but Exiles boss Mike Flynn will be tempted to name the side which beat Leeds.New signings Tyler Reid, Josh Sheehan and Aaron Collins could make debuts off the bench.Sean Rigg (hip) and Marlon Jackson (hamstring) remain injured.

