Grimsby V Morecambe at Blundell Park : Match Preview

05 January 2018 02:35
Grimsby duo could return for Morecambe clash

Defender Zak Mills and striker Sam Jones could return to Grimsby's line-up for their Sky Bet League Two clash at home to Morecambe.

Mills (ankle) and Jones (knee) were absent as the Mariners saw their winless run stretched to five matches in a 2-0 defeat at Crewe on New Year's Day.

However, the pair - alongside Siriki Dembele, who has overcome a niggle picked up against Alex - are likely to be available on Saturday.

Jake Kean joined on loan from Sheffield Wednesday on Friday and the goalkeeper may come into the squad, with James McKeown sidelined due to a groin problem.

German defender Max Muller is available for the Shrimps after extending his loan from Wycombe until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old, who has established himself at the Globe Arena in making 14 league starts, was initially due to return to his parent club this month.

Kevin Ellison appears to have shaken off a hamstring problem after starting against Yeovil and in the clash with Accrington on New Year's Day which was abandoned at half-time.

Jim Bentley has rotated Alex Kenyon and Andrew Fleming over the festive period and the pair look set to compete for a midfield berth.

Source: PAR

