Grimsby V Morecambe at Blundell Park : Match Preview

Grimsby duo could return for Morecambe clashDefender Zak Mills and striker Sam Jones could return to Grimsby's line-up for their Sky Bet League Two clash at home to Morecambe.Mills (ankle) and Jones (knee) were absent as the Mariners saw their winless run stretched to five matches in a 2-0 defeat at Crewe on New Year's Day.However, the pair - alongside Siriki Dembele, who has overcome a niggle picked up against Alex - are likely to be available on Saturday.Jake Kean joined on loan from Sheffield Wednesday on Friday and the goalkeeper may come into the squad, with James McKeown sidelined due to a groin problem.German defender Max Muller is available for the Shrimps after extending his loan from Wycombe until the end of the season.The 23-year-old, who has established himself at the Globe Arena in making 14 league starts, was initially due to return to his parent club this month.Kevin Ellison appears to have shaken off a hamstring problem after starting against Yeovil and in the clash with Accrington on New Year's Day which was abandoned at half-time.Jim Bentley has rotated Alex Kenyon and Andrew Fleming over the festive period and the pair look set to compete for a midfield berth.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.