 
  1. Football
  2. Grimsby Town

Grimsby V Mansfield at Blundell Park : Match Preview

23 December 2017 10:17
James Berrett in contention for Grimsby return

Midfielder James Berrett could return to Grimsby's starting line-up against Mansfield after again featuring on the bench at Luton.

Berrett has had a couple of false starts on his way back to fitness but has been on the bench for the last two games and could be in contention if Mariners boss Russell Slade decides to freshen up his side.

Scott Vernon and Jonathan Hooper are also options after coming on as substitutes against the Sky Bet League Two leaders.

Defender Paul Dixon could make his first start since November 11.

Mansfield boss Steve Evans looks set to "completely freshen" up his side for the Boxing Day trip.

Evans is likely to rest striker Kane Hemmings, who scored on his injury comeback after three games out in Saturday's 2-1 win over Morcambe.

Hemmings was taken off in the 54th minute due to fatigue - which caused Stags fans to boo boss Evans.

Midfielder Joel Byrom could be back in contention as he bids to return following a groin strain which has ruled him out since November 25.

Source: PAR

Feature Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton

Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at...

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.