Grimsby V Lincoln City at Blundell Park : Match Preview

Mills expected to return for Grimsby in derbyGrimsby boss Russell Slade expects to have defender Zak Mills back in his starting line-up for Saturday's derby against Lincoln at Blundell Park.Mills missed the midweek draw with Colchester due to a hamstring injury but has been making good progress and is expected to pass a late fitness test.Slade may be tempted to re-shuffle his starting line-up with winger Siriki Dembele in line for rest and midfielder Mitch Rose pushing to return.The Mariners are still without long-term absentees Jamey Osborne (knee), Sean McAllister (groin) and Akwasi Asante (groin).Lincoln have one or two players nursing minor bumps and bruises but nothing that should impact on manager Danny Cowley's selection.However, Cowley will still be without the suspended Billy Knott after his red card at Notts County last weekend.Josh Vickers replaced the long-serving Paul Farman in goal against Barnet in midweek and the 21-year-old could get the nod again after the Imps marked his maiden league start with a first win in three games.Sean Long, Luke Waterfall, Elliott Whitehouse and Matt Rhead are among those players ready for recalls should Cowley opt to make any changes.

Source: PAR

