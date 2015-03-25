Grimsby V Forest Green at Blundell Park : Match Preview

Grimsby set to receive Woolford boost for Forest Green clashMidfielder Martyn Woolford is back in contention for Grimsby's Sky Bet League Two match with Forest Green after he started on the bench in the 2-0 win over Barnet.Woolford missed the victory against Swindon due to illness but came on in the 87th minute as a replacement for Siriki Dembele.Dembele is reportedly attracting interest from Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Swansea, but Mariners boss Russell Slade said there has been no contact and Grimsby do not want to let him leave in January.Former Huddersfield midfielder James Berrett has returned to training after groin and back problems.Forest Green defender Dale Bennett starts a three-game ban after being sent off twice in four days.Bennett was dismissed in Rovers' Checkatrade Trophy win at Swindon on Tuesday, but his three-game suspension relates to the red card he received after the final whistle of last weekend's FA Cup draw against Exeter.Manny Monthe completes a three-match ban and Keanu Marsh-Brown (calf) also misses out.Midfield pair Drissa Traore (ankle), Isaiah Osbourne (hamstring) are major doubts, but Charlie Cooper could start his first league game since October 17 after recovering from knee trouble.

