 
  1. Football
  2. Grimsby Town

Grimsby V Derby at Blundell Park : Match Preview

21 August 2017 05:32
Mariner Sam Jones banned for rearranged cup meeting with Derby

Sam Jones starts a three-game ban and misses Grimsby's rescheduled Carabao Cup first-round tie with Derby.

The original game was abandoned two weeks ago after 19 minutes because of a waterlogged surface, with Derby leading 1-0.

Jones was dismissed for an off-the-ball incident in Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Stevenage, but midfielder James Berrett is available following a one-match suspension.

Tom Bolarinwa and Harry Cardwell could also start after Mariners boss Russell Slade reacted to the Stevenage defeat by calling in his players for extra training.

Derby boss Gary Rowett will make changes, having swapped eight players for the original tie.

One of the changes will see Craig Forsyth replace Marcus Olsson at left-back. Forsyth started the first two league matches following a lengthy injury absence but he was rested against Preston and Bolton.

Tom Lawrence could make his full debut after making his first appearance for the club as a second-half substitute at the weekend.

Jason Shackell might be involved after playing an hour for the under-23s last week as he builds up his fitness following a back injury.

Source: PAR

Feature How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great Sir Colin Meads

How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great S...

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.

Feature England

England's top-10 Test wicket-takers of all time...

Stuart Broad moved up to second in the list of England's all-time leading Test wicket-takers as West Indies were thrashed

Feature Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's most memorable UFC fights...

Conor McGregor will fight as a professional boxer for the first time when he meets Floyd Mayweather in a light-middleweight

Feature Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather's finest fight wins...

Floyd Mayweather is expected to fight for the last time in his light-middleweight match-up with Conor McGregor on August 26.

Feature Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England

Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England...

Day/night Test cricket came to England for the first time at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Feature 5 transfers that would not have happened if new proposals had been in place

5 transfers that would not have happened if new pr...

A proposed change to the summer transfer window for Premier League clubs could see an end to the mad dash