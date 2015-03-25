Grimsby V Crewe at Blundell Park : Match Preview

Jamille Matt may have to wait for Grimsby debutGrimsby manager Russell Slade will check on the fitness of new signing Jamille Matt before naming his squad for Saturday's visit of Crewe.Matt joined on loan from Blackpool until the end of the season earlier this week and could make his debut against David Artell's side.Slade will also assess whether Scott Vernon is fit to return to the squad after being without the striker since the opening day of the season.Vernon picked up an injury in the warm-up ahead of the following week's game with Coventry and was an unused substitute for the Carabao Cup tie with Doncaster in midweek.Chris Porter (knee), Michael Raynes (foot) and Perry Ng (ankle) are fresh injury concerns for Crewe.That trio will be assessed, but James Jones (hip) and George Ray (back) remain unavailable as boss Artell looks to mastermind a third straight league win.New loan signings Conor Grant and Sam Stubbs are both in contention to make their debuts after joining the club this week.Jordan Bowery staked his claim for a starting place with a goal against Newcastle's youngsters in the EFL Trophy in midweek.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.