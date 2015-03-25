Grimsby V Crawley Town at Blundell Park : Match Preview

Scott Vernon should recover in time to face CrawleyRussell Slade expects Scott Vernon to overcome his sickness bug in time for Grimsby's clash with Crawley.Vernon was laid low earlier in the week so will be monitored ahead of the game at Blundell Park.Jamey Osborne (knee), Sean McAllister (groin) and Akwasi Asante (groin) are working their way back from long-term injuries.Asante is the closest of the three to full fitness, with Slade monitoring him on a weekly basis.Crawley will be without defender Lewis Young and midfielder Jordan Roberts for the long trip to Lincolnshire.Right-back Young is expected to be sidelined for a couple of weeks due to a groin strain sustained at Morecambe last weekend, while Roberts picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in that game and serves a one-match suspension.Defender Josh Yorwerth will also be absent as he sits out the second game of a three-match ban following his red card against Carlisle on September 30.Veteran midfielder Dannie Bulman should be fit, despite being brought off in the first half last Saturday, but winger Dean Cox (hamstring) and Dutch forward Thomas Verheydt (knee) remain unavailable.

Source: PAR

