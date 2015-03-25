Grimsby V Colchester at Blundell Park : Match Preview

Slade set to ring the changes when Mariners host ColchesterGrimsby manager Russell Slade is set to ring the changes for the visit of Colchester in a bid to refresh his starting line-up.He has admitted that young winger Siriki Dembele could be rested as he looks to manage the player's development.Defender Zak Mills is set to miss out again with a hamstring injury but could be back for Saturday's visit of Lincoln.Midfielder Mitch Rose, who returned from injury at the weekend, should keep his place despite being substituted against Newport.Colchester have forward Mikael Mandron available for the trip.The Frenchman missed Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Wycombe through suspension but could return to the starting XI on Tuesday.Tom Lapslie will miss out, however, as he serves a one-match ban for picking up five yellow cards.Doug Loft returned to the starting line-up at the weekend following a lengthy lay-off and is again in contention to start.

Source: PAR

