 
  1. Football
  2. Grimsby Town

Grimsby V Colchester at Blundell Park : Match Preview

25 September 2017 06:24
Slade set to ring the changes when Mariners host Colchester

Grimsby manager Russell Slade is set to ring the changes for the visit of Colchester in a bid to refresh his starting line-up.

He has admitted that young winger Siriki Dembele could be rested as he looks to manage the player's development.

Defender Zak Mills is set to miss out again with a hamstring injury but could be back for Saturday's visit of Lincoln.

Midfielder Mitch Rose, who returned from injury at the weekend, should keep his place despite being substituted against Newport.

Colchester have forward Mikael Mandron available for the trip.

The Frenchman missed Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Wycombe through suspension but could return to the starting XI on Tuesday.

Tom Lapslie will miss out, however, as he serves a one-match ban for picking up five yellow cards.

Doug Loft returned to the starting line-up at the weekend following a lengthy lay-off and is again in contention to start.

Source: PAR

Feature Five talking points ahead of Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Five talking points ahead of Manchester City v Sha...

Manchester City host Shakhtar Donetsk in their second Champions League Group F match on Tuesday.

Feature Costa turned down £66m Everton move, United preparing new deal for De Gea, Madrid eyeing Alli

Costa turned down £66m Everton move, United prepa...

What the papers sayEverton offered 75 million euros (£66m) for Diego Costa in the final days of the summer transfer

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

Manchester duo City and United cemented their status as early-season pace-setters at the top of the Premier League table with

Feature United interested in Santos midfielder, PSG set to beat City to Sanchez signing

United interested in Santos midfielder, PSG set to...

What the papers sayManchester City could see their bid for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez overtaken by Paris St Germain, according to the Sun.

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.