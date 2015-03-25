 
  1. Football
  2. Grimsby Town

Grimsby V Carlisle at Blundell Park : Match Preview

16 November 2017 06:19
Dixon banned for Carlisle clash

Grimsby defender Paul Dixon will miss Saturday's Sky Bet League Two home clash with Carlisle due to suspension.

Dixon must serve a one-match ban after being yellow-carded for the fifth time this season in the 2-0 loss at Exeter on Saturday.

The Mariners hope James Berrett (back) and Martyn Woolford (illness) will recover in time to feature.

Jamey Osborne could come into the squad after playing for the reserves this week.

Carlisle will be without Nicky Adams for the trip, with the winger's season seemingly over.

Adams was injured against Yeovil last weekend but hopes that it was a minor problem were dashed when he took to Twitter to say he would not play again until next term.

That could prevent an opening for John O'Sullivan to step into, having made a couple of substitute appearances since his own five-month lay-off.

Boss Keith Curle could also field an extra striker in Shaun Miller, moving Hallam Hope wide, but Jason Kennedy (back) remains out of the picture.

Source: PAR

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as