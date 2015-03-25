Grimsby V Carlisle at Blundell Park : Match Preview

Dixon banned for Carlisle clashGrimsby defender Paul Dixon will miss Saturday's Sky Bet League Two home clash with Carlisle due to suspension.Dixon must serve a one-match ban after being yellow-carded for the fifth time this season in the 2-0 loss at Exeter on Saturday.The Mariners hope James Berrett (back) and Martyn Woolford (illness) will recover in time to feature.Jamey Osborne could come into the squad after playing for the reserves this week.Carlisle will be without Nicky Adams for the trip, with the winger's season seemingly over.Adams was injured against Yeovil last weekend but hopes that it was a minor problem were dashed when he took to Twitter to say he would not play again until next term.That could prevent an opening for John O'Sullivan to step into, having made a couple of substitute appearances since his own five-month lay-off.Boss Keith Curle could also field an extra striker in Shaun Miller, moving Hallam Hope wide, but Jason Kennedy (back) remains out of the picture.

Source: PAR

