Grimsby V Cambridge Utd at Blundell Park : Match Preview

Sean McAllister and Jamey Osborne back for GrimsbyGrimsby boss Russell Slade has received a double injury boost with the return to training of Sean McAllister and Jamey Osborne.McAllister is yet to play for the Mariners this season after struggling with a persistent adductor muscle injury, while Osborne suffered a knee ligament injury in training.Both players played half an hour of the midweek reserves win at Bradford City but will need more matches and fitness work before being considered for a first-team return.Grimsby are unbeaten in their last six League Two matches, but Slade could consider making changes up front after two goalless draws in the last three games.Cambridge are also in good form after a draw and two wins in their last three games and boss Shaun Derry has no new injury concerns.Derry could also include Paul Lewis in the squad after the midfielder's return from a successful loan spell with Dover Athletic.Fellow midfielder Medy Elito will be hoping for a place in the starting XI after coming off the bench in the last two games, 2-1 home wins against Yeovil and Chesterfield.Striker Ade Azeez is ahead of schedule in his recovery from knee ligament damage and could return to action before the end of the year.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.