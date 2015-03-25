 
Grimsby V Accrington Stanley at Blundell Park : Match Preview

28 December 2017 02:40
Goalkeeper James McKeown doubtful for Grimsby clash with Accrington

Grimsby are expected to be without James McKeown for the clash with Accrington.

The goalkeeper limped off with a groin problem just 33 minutes into the Boxing Day draw with Mansfield and is awaiting the results of scans.

Ben Killip made his English Football League debut and the 22-year-old is set to continue in McKeown's absence.

Scott Vernon and JJ Hooper both came off the bench against the Stags and are pushing for a start.

Accrington skipper Seamus Conneely is hoping to recover from a recurrence of a groin injury in time to feature.

Right-back Conneely was an unused substitute in the Boxing Day defeat at Carlisle, but could return as John Coleman's side bid to avoid a fifth straight league defeat.

Defender Jordan Thorniley remains doubtful after missing out at Carlisle due to a similar problem, while Erico Sousa is pushing for a recall after his recent leg injury.

Accrington have lost their last five games in all competitions and are chasing their first league win on the road since October.

Source: PAR

