 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester United

Griezmann has 'six out of 10' chance of joining Manchester United this summer

22 May 2017 09:24

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has said there is a 'six out of 10' chance of him joining Manchester United this summer.

The France international has been consistently linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent months and it now seems there could be some substance to the speculation.

Griezmann, 26, made the admission as a guest on the French TV programme Quotidien.

Asked about the plausibility of a move to United, Griezmann agreed it was "possible".

When pressed further and asked the probability on a scale of one to 10, Griezmann said: "Six."

He was then asked if he understood what he was saying, and replied: "Yes."

It may also not be long before a decision is made on Griezmann's future, whether he stays at Atletico or moves elswhere.

"I should know more in the next two weeks," he said.

Past reports have claimed Griezmann, who scored 26 goals for Atletico this season, could cost United up to Â£85million.

Source: PA

Feature Who will replace David Moyes at Sunderland?

Who will replace David Moyes at Sunderland?...

Sunderland owner Ellis Short has launched the search for a ninth manager in eight-and-a-half years and a sixth in little

Feature Andre Agassi becomes latest

Andre Agassi becomes latest 'super coach' to teach...

World number two Novak Djokovic has announced Andre Agassi, an eight-time grand slam winner, will coach him at the French Open.

Feature Arsenal

Arsenal's Sanchez saga rumbles on after Champions ...

Arsenal's failure to make the Champions League next season is dominating the back pages and the future of ALEXIS SANCHEZ

Feature Goodbye to all that: The Premier League personalities set for the exit

Goodbye to all that: The Premier League personalit...

The final day of the season is often a time for emotional farewells as players and coaches prepare for a

Feature From Champions League to the battle of the clarets - reasons to watch on Sunday

From Champions League to the battle of the clarets...

With the Premier League title and relegation already decided, there is only Champions League qualification to play for in the final weekend's matches.

Feature Manchester United Boss Jose Mourinho Set For 250-game Premier League Landmark

Manchester United Boss Jose Mourinho Set For 250-g...

Jose Mourinho will reach 250 games as a Premier League manager when Manchester United host Crystal Palace on Sunday.