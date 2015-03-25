 
  1. Football
  2. Atletico Madrid

Griezmann dismisses reports he has agreed to leave Atletico Madrid this summer

26 May 2017 10:39

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has dismissed reports he has already agreed to leave this summer but stopped short of committing his future to the club.

Griezmann has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United, with the odds on the transfer going through seemingly only improving after United's Europa League win guaranteed them Champions League football next season.

A number of reports suggested personal terms had already been agreed with the deal set to be rubber-stamped.

However, the France forward used Twitter on Friday evening to reject those reports while admitting his future is uncertain.

"All the rumours are unfounded," he wrote. "I'm still Colchonero. My direction will be established after discussion with my sporting advisor."

Griezmann, who has scored 26 goals in 53 appearances for Atletico this season, has a 100 million euros (Â£86.7million) buyout clause in his contract, and is said to be top of Jose Mourinho's wish-list this summer.

Source: PA

