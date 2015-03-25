Great nephew of Nobby Stiles delivers moving rendition of The Last Post

The 10-year-old great nephew of 1966 World Cup winner Nobby Stiles became an overnight sensation when his playing of The Last Post at a junior football game on Remembrance weekend went viral.

Christopher Stiles, head boy at St Ambrose School in Hale Barns near Altrincham, delivered a moving rendition on the cornet before a game for his Cheadle and Gatley Juniors Under-11s team on Saturday.

A video shot by parents Mike and Jane and uploaded to the club’s Facebook page has had more than 81,000 views and catapulted the youngster, who has been playing the cornet for three years, into the limelight.

“The school asked him to play it on Friday and he’s obviously a decent cornet player so we decided to do it on Saturday,” said Mike, nephew of the England World Cup hero.

“He’s taking it all in his stride and he was still in bed for eight o’clock last night.”

The club’s website crashed as a result of the interest and the video has received hundreds of comments from football and non-football fans alike praising Christopher’s efforts.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

