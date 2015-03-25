 
  1. Football
  2. Liverpool

Graeme Souness believes red card is punishment enough for Liverpool's Sadio Mane

12 September 2017 02:53

Former Liverpool captain Graeme Souness believes Sadio Mane's red card in Saturday's 5-0 defeat at Manchester City is punishment enough for the forward.

The Reds have appealed against the length of the Senegal international's three-match ban, believing it represents excessive punishment for the contentious foot-high clash with goalkeeper Ederson.

As it stands Mane will miss this weekend's visit of Burnley plus the Carabao Cup/Premier League double-header with Leicester next week.

"The sending-off would have been enough," Souness told Press Association Sport.

"It's a ball he has to go for but he has endangered an opponent; that, in the modern game, means he has to go.

"There's nothing pre-meditated about it: there's a ball, he knows if he wins it he's in and is going to score a goal. It was a ball he had to go for.

"But he has endangered a player, so I can see why a referee would send him off. I can also see the argument from players, of which I was one a long time ago, but there was no intent there."

Source: PA

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Manchester City

Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Mancheste...

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.

Feature Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, Coutinho and Van Dijk

Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, C...

Alexis Sanchez, Philippe Coutinho and Virgil van Dijk may not have left their clubs in the transfer window but it