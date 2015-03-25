Gordon Strachan and the SFA will not rush job decision

Gordon Strachan and the Scottish Football Association are expected to take some time to consider the Scotland manager’s future after their World Cup near-miss.

Strachan’s contract expires next month following Scotland’s failure to reach the play-offs on goal difference after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia, and it is understood there was no debrief scheduled between the two parties in the immediate aftermath of the Ljubljana encounter.

A late Robert Snodgrass equaliser ensured Scotland remain unbeaten this year – a run which includes the final six matches of their qualifying group.

Scotland miss out on a play-off spot on goal difference after drawing in Slovenia. pic.twitter.com/b1EHdYMWv2 — European Qualifiers (@EuroQualifiers) October 8, 2017

Scotland turned their campaign around after Strachan and the SFA came to the mutual decision to carry on with the management team following discussions after taking four points from their first four games.

Strachan’s side were hampered by injuries to Scott Brown, Stuart Armstrong and James Morrison in Ljubljana, players who could conceivably have formed a first-choice midfield trio.

But the agony of extending the wait to appear at a major tournament beyond 20 years has sparked renewed debate around the manager’s position.

"It's hard to put into words."



Hear from goalscorer Leigh Griffiths following tonight's 2-2 draw with Slovenia. #SVNSCO pic.twitter.com/eElm3FQfY7 — Scotland (@ScottishFA) October 8, 2017

Much of the focus is on team selections in the early part of the campaign, for example ignoring the clamour to play Leigh Griffiths, who has scored four goals since being given his first start of the qualifiers against England four matches in.

Former Scotland striker Kris Boyd believes Strachan will himself call time on his international reign but believes the 60-year-old should stay.

“I think he will leave of his own accord,” the Kilmarnock player told Sky Sports News HQ. “I think the SFA would want him to stay, they will appreciate the job he has done, but the criticism Gordon received in the early part of the campaign, he won’t have forgotten about. I’d be very surprised if he comes back for another shot.

“I think he is the right man for the job, you only need to see the way it has been turned around.

“A lot of people say that at the start of the campaign he was a bit pig-headed and not wanting to change things, but that’s the way Gordon has been throughout his career and it has brought him success. At the start of the campaign people were going on about why Leigh Griffiths wasn’t starting, but Leigh Griffiths wasn’t in the form he is now back then.

“The key thing for me is the defence. When you look back at the start of the campaign, the defensive unit wasn’t what it is now. We were losing goals, even in Malta, and a change was needed. Gordon did that and we picked up a lot of points.”

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.