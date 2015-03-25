Goodbye to all that: The Premier League personalities set for the exit

The final day of the season is often a time for emotional farewells as players and coaches prepare for a new club, or in some cases call time on their career altogether.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at some of the names set to be bowing out with their current clubs and those whose futures are still in the balance.

John Terry

'Captain. Leader. Legend'. Terry has won pretty much everything with Chelsea since breaking into the first team from the youth system. He has been at the forefront of the Roman Abramovich era, making him the most successful Chelsea captain in terms of league titles, adding five FA Cups, three League Cups, the Champions League and Europa League to his medal haul. After over 700 appearances for the club, he made a dramatic exit from the pitch at Stamford Bridge, receiving a guard of honour from team-mates as he was substituted in the first half.

Pablo Zabaleta

The Argentinian has already said his goodbyes to the Manchester City fans after bowing out in the 3-1 win over West Brom on Tuesday. The 32-year-old has been at the club since 2008 - the day before Sheikh Mansour's takeover - and has been at the forefront of the remarkable transformation at City, with the club going from perennial underachievers to domestic giants. After over 300 appearances with City, Zabaleta will leave at the end of the season but has admitted he is open to offers to remain in England.

Lucas Leiva

Lucas has been a regular at Anfield for the best part of a decade, firmly establishing himself as one of the fans' favourites. However the Brazilian's contract is up at the end of the season, and having made just 12 league starts this season, it seems likely that he will be on his way out of Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp brought him on for the final 10 minutes against Middlesbrough with the game already won - a possible farewell?

Wayne Rooney

No official goodbye has been said, and it remains to be seen whether this will be Rooney's last season at Manchester United or not, but he has continuously been linked with a move away. Despite being captain of club and country, there is no doubt that Rooney's skills are on the wane and that has been reflected with his lack of action on the pitch. He has been linked with moves to China and the United States, but a move back to Everton appears most likely after Rooney broke Manchester United's all-time goalscoring record earlier this season.

Ross Barkley

A born-and-bred Evertonian, Barkley has come up through the ranks at Goodison Park. However after arriving on the scene with a bang, Barkley's progress has stalled and a change of scenery could be needed. Manager Ronald Koeman has suggested he will listen to offers for the England international this summer, with Barkley still to accept a contract offer with just a year to go on his current deal. He was left on the bench for the final game of the season which raised a few eyebrows, but was hurried into action in the first half. Koeman said a statement will be made in the near future.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.