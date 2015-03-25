Goalkeeper Koen Casteels extends stay with Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg have extended the contract of first-choice goalkeeper Koen Casteels until the summer of 2021.

The former Belgium Under-21 international has made 41 appearances for the German club since arriving from Bundesliga rivals Hoffenheim in 2015.

He featured 24 times in all competitions last season as the Wolves narrowly escaped relegation with a play-off victory over Braunschweig.

"I feel very much at home at Wolfsburg," the 24-year-old told vfl-wolfsburg.de. "In the coming years I hope to achieve a great deal with our team.

"After the summer break, we must first and foremost re-establish ourselves as a team and stabilise sportingly.

"A season like the last one cannot be allowed to happen again. We all have a responsibility, particularly to our fans."

Casteels, who began his career in his homeland with Genk, was included in the most recent Belgium squad but he is behind Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois and Liverpool's Simon Mignolet in the pecking order and yet to win his first cap.

Wolfsburg sporting director Olaf Rebbe said: "We are really delighted that Koen has made a further commitment to the club and signed an early extension to his contract.

"Over the past couple of years he has developed exceptionally well and brings everything to the table that we require of our number one.

"In spite of being just 24 years old, he has already gathered a great deal of experience, also at international level. His nomination for the Belgian national team squad is further proof of that."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.