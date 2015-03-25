 
Goalkeeper Fraser Forster signs new deal with Southampton

19 July 2017 05:53

Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster has signed a new five-year contract with the club.

The 29-year-old's previous deal was not due to expire until 2021, but he has now committed himself to the club for a further year.

Saints' football vice-chairman Les Reed said: "We are extremely pleased to have strengthened our commitment with Fraser, who has been an integral part of our team over the past three seasons."

Forster moved to St Mary's in 2014 after a successful spell with Celtic, and has gone on to make 103 appearances for the club.

He was first called up to Roy Hodgson's England squad in 2012 and made his international debut one year later in a friendly against Chile at Wembley.

Foster told Saints' official website: "I'm delighted. I have absolutely loved my time here at Southampton so far and when the opportunity came along to extend it I didn't think twice about it.

"I think it's a fantastic club to be at, with a really bright future, and the ambition shown at the club is one where they want to move it forward, so for me it was a no-brainer."

Source: PA

