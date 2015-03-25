Gillingham V Wigan at MEMS Priestfield Stadium : Match Preview

Tom Eaves available for Gillingham's clash with WiganGillingham striker Tom Eaves is available for the Sky Bet League One clash with Wigan after serving a suspension.Alex Lacey (knee), Ben Nugent (foot) and Luke O'Neill (hamstring) are all in the treatment room.Caretaker-boss Steve Lovell will be keen for his side to kick on from their first away league win of the season, a 1-0 victory at Peterborough.The result lifted the Gills up to 22nd in the table, just two points adrift of 20th-placed Rochdale.Table-topping Wigan are once again missing midfielder Lee Evans as they look to make it five wins in a row.Evans is serving the second of a three-game ban, meaning the Latics could retain the engine room from Saturday's 3-0 defeat of Southend.Defender Reece James is fit again and could earn a recall at the back, while Ivan Toney is pushing to start after scoring as a substitute at the weekend.Christian Walton (ankle), Craig Morgan (hip) and Shaun MacDonald (broken leg) are out.

Source: PAR

