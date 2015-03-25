Gillingham V Southend at MEMS Priestfield Stadium : Match Preview

Conor Wilkinson banned for GillinghamGillingham must again do without suspended forward Conor Wilkinson for the visit of Southend.Liam Nash could come in to lead the attack alongside Tom Eaves as the Gills go in search of their first goal of the new campaign.Recent signings defender Ben Nugent and goalkeeper Steve Arnold will again be in contention, while midfielder Billy Bingham is closing in on a return from a foot problem having not featured since the opening day of the season.Defender Bradley Garmston (calf) continues his recovery, but Aaron Morris (knee) remains a long-term absentee.Southend centre-back Rob Kiernan is to visit a specialist to discover the extent of his knee injury.Winger Stephen McLaughlin is pressing for a start after coming off the bench in last weekend's draw against Plymouth, but midfielder Anthony Wordsworth is still a couple of weeks away from a return following his hamstring problem.Former England forward Carlton Cole has been training with the Shrimpers and could yet be offered a deal, with striker Nile Ranger, who was released from prison early from an eight-month sentence after admitting to online banking fraud, also now back with the squad.Michael Turner (hamstring) continues his recovery while defender Ben Coker sustained a broken leg during pre-season.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.