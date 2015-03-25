 
  1. Football
  2. Gillingham

Gillingham V Shrewsbury at MEMS Priestfield Stadium : Match Preview

31 August 2017 06:41
Gillingham start life without Josh White

Gillingham enter their Sky Bet League One match against Shrewsbury without Josh White after the midfielder's contract was terminated by mutual consent.

White scored 14 goals last season but is reported to have fallen out of favour.

Goalkeeper Steve Arnold could feature against Shrewsbury despite suffering a broken nose and damage to his teeth against Southend.

Arnold will have his fitness assessed by the club's medical staff following a visit to the dentist.

Shrewsbury full-back Joe Riley is pushing for a start after his dramatic winner against Coventry on Tuesday.

Riley had been out for four months with an ankle injury but came off the bench to score with a free-kick and seal a 3-2 victory for the Shrews.

On-loan forward Niall Ennis is still struggling with a knock while new signing Omar Beckles is likely to make way, despite making his debut in midweek.

Abumere Ogogo, Mat Sadler and Alex Rodman were among those rested and are all expected to return to the starting line-up.

Source: PAR

