Gillingham V Scunthorpe at MEMS Priestfield Stadium : Match Preview

25 September 2017 05:25
Peter Taylor hoping to inspire Gillingham after Ady Pennock exit

Peter Taylor will take charge of Gillingham when they face Scunthorpe after Ady Pennock left the Kent club on Monday.

The Gills sit third from bottom in the League One table after nine matches, having lost five and won just one.

Taylor will be without suspended duo Lee Martin and Tom Eaves for the clash as Martin serves the final game of a three-match ban, while Eaves was sent off during the 3-0 defeat to Rochdale on Saturday.

Conor Wilkinson is struggling with a hip injury and will be assessed ahead of the game.

Scunthorpe boss Graham Alexander has confirmed in-form striker Lee Novak will be fit for the trip to Priestfield.

Novak, who has scored twice for the Iron in their last two games, limped off during Saturday's 2-0 win over Portsmouth suffering from cramp.

Andrew Crofts will undergo a late fitness test as he looks to return from injury, but Conor Townsend is still ruled out with a calf strain.

Luke Williams, Jonathon Margetts and Charlie Goode are all still on the sidelines.

Source: PAR

