Gillingham V Rochdale at MEMS Priestfield Stadium : Match Preview

Scott Wagstaff back from a ban for GillinghamGillingham should have midfielder Scott Wagstaff back from a hamstring problem for the visit of Sky Bet League One strugglers Rochdale.Sean Clare has returned to Sheffield Wednesday at the end of his successful loan spell, so Wagstaff could come straight back into the side.Midfielder Elliott List has been sidelined by a sickness bug hitting the squad, while forward Tom Eaves will also be assessed on a knee problem.Billy Bingham remains sidelined as the midfielder continues his rehabilitation from a broken ankle.Rochdale boss Keith Hill will hope to have new signing Billy Knott available for the trip to Priestfield Stadium.Midfielder Knott has moved to Spotland from Lincoln on loan for the rest of the season, and could figure subject to EPL approval.Hill could see his options increased in the wake of last weekend's 1-0 FA Cup win at Doncaster.Joe Rafferty and Steve Davies both missed the win at the Keepmoat Stadium and are pushing to make their respective returns.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.