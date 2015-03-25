Gillingham V Oldham at MEMS Priestfield Stadium : Match Preview

Gillingham will have defender Max Ehmer back from suspension for the Sky Bet League One clash against Oldham.
Defender Alex Lacey has stepped up his recovery from an ankle injury and trained all week, so should be included.
Bradley Garmston is closing in on a return from a hamstring problem.
Midfielder Billy Bingham continues his rehabilitation from a broken ankle.
Oldham will have Dan Gardner available again following suspension.
Midfielder Gardner sat out the midweek goalless draw against AFC Wimbledon, for which Latics boss Richie Wellens drafted Paul Green into the side.
Winger Ryan McLaughlin remains a couple of weeks away from a return after a hamstring problem.
Midfielder Gyamfi Kyeremeh (groin) is also continuing his recovery.
Source: PAR