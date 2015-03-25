Gillingham V Northampton at MEMS Priestfield Stadium : Match Preview

Caretaker Gillingham boss Steve Lovell could have defender Luke O'Neill available again following a hamstring problem for the visit of fellow Sky Bet League One strugglers Northampton.
Bradley Garmston and midfielder Mark Byrne are both expected to come back into contention following the midweek 1-1 draw with Wigan.
Midfielder Scott Wagstaff is also pressing for a place in the side having made his return from a calf problem.
Defenders Alex Lacey (knee) and Ben Nugent (foot) both continue their recoveries.
Northampton forward Alex Revell serves the last game of his three-match suspension.
Chris Long could retain his place in attack after returning from a hamstring injury against Rochdale on Tuesday night.
Midfielder John-Joe O'Toole came off the bench at Spotland as he edges towards full match fitness following a troublesome groin injury.
Defenders Leon Barnett (Achilles) and Aaron Phillips (thigh) remain in rehabilitation, along with midfielder Matt Crooks (knee).
