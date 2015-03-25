 
  1. Football
  2. Gillingham

Gillingham V Northampton at MEMS Priestfield Stadium : Match Preview

19 October 2017 02:53
Luke O'Neill could make Gillingham return

Caretaker Gillingham boss Steve Lovell could have defender Luke O'Neill available again following a hamstring problem for the visit of fellow Sky Bet League One strugglers Northampton.

Bradley Garmston and midfielder Mark Byrne are both expected to come back into contention following the midweek 1-1 draw with Wigan.

Midfielder Scott Wagstaff is also pressing for a place in the side having made his return from a calf problem.

Defenders Alex Lacey (knee) and Ben Nugent (foot) both continue their recoveries.

Northampton forward Alex Revell serves the last game of his three-match suspension.

Chris Long could retain his place in attack after returning from a hamstring injury against Rochdale on Tuesday night.

Midfielder John-Joe O'Toole came off the bench at Spotland as he edges towards full match fitness following a troublesome groin injury.

Defenders Leon Barnett (Achilles) and Aaron Phillips (thigh) remain in rehabilitation, along with midfielder Matt Crooks (knee).

Source: PAR

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the