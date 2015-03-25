Gillingham V Charlton at MEMS Priestfield Stadium : Match Preview

Lee Martin banned for GillinghamStruggling Gillingham will be without midfielder Lee Martin through suspension for the Sky Bet League One visit of Charlton.Martin was shown a red card for an off-the-ball incident during the midweek draw at AFC Wimbledon and starts a three-match ban.Midfielder Billy Bingham will continue to be assessed after suffering concussion in training which has ruled him out of the past two matches.Defender Bradley Garmston (calf) is stepping up his recovery, but Aaron Morris (knee) remains a long-term absentee.Charlton hope striker Josh Magennis will be fit to start after he suffered a knock in Tuesday's 3-0 home defeat by Wigan.Despite the outcome of that game and their disappointing performance, manager Karl Robinson insists he wants to retain much of the same team.Midfielder Ahmed Kashi was substituted in the second half against Latics but remains in contention to retain his place.Ben Reeves could also yet feature in the Addicks' squad as he continues his pursuit of match fitness.

Source: PAR

