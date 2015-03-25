 
  1. Football
  2. Gillingham

Gillingham V Charlton at MEMS Priestfield Stadium : Match Preview

14 September 2017 05:52
Lee Martin banned for Gillingham

Struggling Gillingham will be without midfielder Lee Martin through suspension for the Sky Bet League One visit of Charlton.

Martin was shown a red card for an off-the-ball incident during the midweek draw at AFC Wimbledon and starts a three-match ban.

Midfielder Billy Bingham will continue to be assessed after suffering concussion in training which has ruled him out of the past two matches.

Defender Bradley Garmston (calf) is stepping up his recovery, but Aaron Morris (knee) remains a long-term absentee.

Charlton hope striker Josh Magennis will be fit to start after he suffered a knock in Tuesday's 3-0 home defeat by Wigan.

Despite the outcome of that game and their disappointing performance, manager Karl Robinson insists he wants to retain much of the same team.

Midfielder Ahmed Kashi was substituted in the second half against Latics but remains in contention to retain his place.

Ben Reeves could also yet feature in the Addicks' squad as he continues his pursuit of match fitness.

Source: PAR

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Manchester City

Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Mancheste...

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.