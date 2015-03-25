 
  1. Football
  2. Gillingham

Gillingham V Bury at MEMS Priestfield Stadium : Match Preview

09 November 2017 03:28
Gillingham without DR Congo defender Gabriel Zakuani for meeting with Bury

Gillingham will be without Gabriel Zakuani for the Sky Bet League One match against Bury as the defender is away on international duty with DR Congo.

Luke O'Neill is available again after recovering from a hamstring problem, so could fill in at centre-back, while striker Conor Wilkinson is in contention after an ankle injury, having scored in the midweek 7-5 Checkatrade Trophy win over Reading Under-21s.

Bradley Garmston has been carrying a hamstring problem, while defenders Ben Nugent (foot) and Alex Lacey (ankle) both continue their rehabilitation as they close in on a return.

Midfielder Billy Bingham is, though, set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after breaking his ankle and chipping a bone in his leg during training last week.

Bury caretaker manager Ryan Lowe has a few selection decisions to make after delivering the club's first win in five matches.

Lowe made seven changes for the midweek Checkatrade Trophy visit of Stoke Under-21s - who included senior players Charlie Adam, Ibrahim Afellay, Bruno Martins Indi as well as Saido Berahino - and was rewarded with a 3-1 victory.

Eoghan O'Connell returned from suspension in that game and is likely to keep his place in defence, while Neil Danns, Rohan Ince and Callum Reilly all impressed to further their claims for inclusion.

Goalkeeper Leonardo Fasan should continue in the team, but midfield pair Craig Jones (groin) and Stephen Dawson (knee) both remain sidelined.

Source: PAR

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as