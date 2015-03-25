Gillingham V Bury at MEMS Priestfield Stadium : Match Preview

Gillingham without DR Congo defender Gabriel Zakuani for meeting with BuryGillingham will be without Gabriel Zakuani for the Sky Bet League One match against Bury as the defender is away on international duty with DR Congo.Luke O'Neill is available again after recovering from a hamstring problem, so could fill in at centre-back, while striker Conor Wilkinson is in contention after an ankle injury, having scored in the midweek 7-5 Checkatrade Trophy win over Reading Under-21s.Bradley Garmston has been carrying a hamstring problem, while defenders Ben Nugent (foot) and Alex Lacey (ankle) both continue their rehabilitation as they close in on a return.Midfielder Billy Bingham is, though, set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after breaking his ankle and chipping a bone in his leg during training last week.Bury caretaker manager Ryan Lowe has a few selection decisions to make after delivering the club's first win in five matches.Lowe made seven changes for the midweek Checkatrade Trophy visit of Stoke Under-21s - who included senior players Charlie Adam, Ibrahim Afellay, Bruno Martins Indi as well as Saido Berahino - and was rewarded with a 3-1 victory.Eoghan O'Connell returned from suspension in that game and is likely to keep his place in defence, while Neil Danns, Rohan Ince and Callum Reilly all impressed to further their claims for inclusion.Goalkeeper Leonardo Fasan should continue in the team, but midfield pair Craig Jones (groin) and Stephen Dawson (knee) both remain sidelined.

Source: PAR

