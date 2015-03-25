Gillingham V Bristol Rovers at MEMS Priestfield Stadium : Match Preview

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Gillingham set to be boosted by returns of Garmston and WilkinsonGillingham expect to have defender Bradley Garmston available again following a hamstring problem for the visit of Bristol Rovers.Striker Conor Wilkinson should also be involved after a knee problem ruled him out of last weekend's defeat at Plymouth.Midfielder Elliott List returned to the squad against the Pilgrims, coming off the bench late in the second half, so could feature again.Billy Bingham remains sidelined as the midfielder continues his rehabilitation from a broken ankle.Joe Partington is expected to retain his role in front of the Rovers' back four.Partington has spent most of his career in defence, either at full-back or as a central defender.But the former Wales Under-21 international has impressed as a holding midfielder in home wins over Rotherham and Southend.Ollie Clarke and Chris Lines are candidates to start should Rovers boss Darrell Clarke choose to play an extra midfielder at Priestfield.

