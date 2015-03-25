Gillingham V Bristol Rovers at MEMS Priestfield Stadium : Match Preview

Gillingham expect to have defender Bradley Garmston available again following a hamstring problem for the visit of Bristol Rovers.
Striker Conor Wilkinson should also be involved after a knee problem ruled him out of last weekend's defeat at Plymouth.
Midfielder Elliott List returned to the squad against the Pilgrims, coming off the bench late in the second half, so could feature again.
Billy Bingham remains sidelined as the midfielder continues his rehabilitation from a broken ankle.
Joe Partington is expected to retain his role in front of the Rovers' back four.
Partington has spent most of his career in defence, either at full-back or as a central defender.
But the former Wales Under-21 international has impressed as a holding midfielder in home wins over Rotherham and Southend.
Ollie Clarke and Chris Lines are candidates to start should Rovers boss Darrell Clarke choose to play an extra midfielder at Priestfield.
