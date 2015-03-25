 
  1. Football
  2. Gillingham

Gillingham 0-0 Scunthorpe - 26-Sep-2017 : Match Report

26 September 2017 10:21
Managerless Gills take a point against Scunthorpe

Gillingham began life without Ady Pennock with a dreary 0-0 draw at home to Scunthorpe.

In a game of little incident, the Gills, who parted company with boss Pennock on Monday, had the better of the first half, going close through Sean Clare and Alex Lacey whilst also having a penalty appeal turned down.

Scunthorpe improved after the break, seeing Duane Holmes' drive well saved by Tomas Holy, and Tom Hopper could have stolen the points for the Iron late on but Holy was not to be beaten.

The hosts shaded the first half and Clare almost gave them the lead inside two minutes but the midfielder failed to get on the end of Elliott List's low cross from the right.

Lacey's shot on the stretch went just over following Ben Nugent's neat flick-on from a Clare corner after 39 minutes, while Holmes' fierce effort was well saved by the classy Holy in the 48th minute.

Hopper's clever turn and shot required the Czech keeper to be on full alert in an uneventful second half where neither side could fashion a winner.

Source: PA

