 
  1. Football
  2. Gillingham

Gillingham 0-0 Oldham - 25-Nov-2017 : Match Report

25 November 2017 05:48
Gillingham drop into relegation zone after Oldham stalemate

Gillingham dropped into the relegation zone after being held to a goalless draw by Oldham in a battle of two in-form teams at Priestfield.

Luke O'Neill's injury-time free-kick smashed against the underside of the crossbar for the hosts, while - at the other end - only a superb Mark Byrne clearance on the goalline prevented visiting substitute Queensy Menig from scoring.

A scrappy first half saw one serious save from Gills goalkeeper Tomas Holy, throwing out a firm left hand to deny Eoin Doyle's swerving 20-yard attempt.

There was a long stoppage when home skipper Lee Martin was taken off on a stretcher with a head injury as a precaution - he was taken to hospital but was later confirmed to be fine - and Luke O'Neill's cross was a whisker away from defeating Oldham goalkeeper Johnny Placide.

Placide saved well from a low Mark Byrne effort and Doyle's prod at goal was blocked by Holy, before the hosts came close as Tom Eaves blasted wide of the near post and Josh Parker struck way over the bar when presented with a promising shooting chance on the edge of the box.

Menig and O'Neill went close but the sides had to settled for a point each.

Source: PA

